Smooth Radio to start broadcasting in Peterborough

Smooth Radio is to start broadcasting in Peterborough.

From October 1 Smooth Radio East Midlands will extend its transmission to cover Peterborough and Northamptonshire.

The station already broadcasts to Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln, Derby and everywhere in between.

The extended coverage follows the sale of Connect FM to Smooth Radio East Midlands owners Communicorp UK in March.

Lisa Stevenson, station director, said: “Listeners already enjoy their relaxing music mix in the East Midlands so it’s brilliant that we can extend this coverage further to Kettering and Peterborough.

“We are passionate about our area and pride ourselves on making a difference with our listeners and customers. We are super excited to bring Smooth to Kettering and Peterborough.

“Our customers can now reach a whole new audience. We look forward to working on some exciting new projects with existing and new customers - it’s a very exciting time for Smooth Radio East Midlands!”

Smooth Radio currently reaches 444,000 adult listeners a week across the East Midlands.

Carrying the strapline ‘your relaxing music mix’, Smooth plays music from artists such as Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston, blended with hits from today’s stars like Ed Sheeran and Adele.

Its presenters include Gareth Evans, Angie Greaves, Kate Garraway, Myleene Klass and Tina Hobley.

Smooth Radio is available across the East Midlands on 106.6 FM, DAB Digital radio, online and on Global Player.