Smiles galore as thousands turn out to celebrate 50 years of Bretton at annual festival

Golden anniversary celebrations in style

Thousands of festival-goers lined Bretton Park on Saturday for the annual Bretton Community Festival.

This year, though, organisers put on a spectacle of a show to celebrate 50 years of Bretton.

The Bretton Community Festival, organised annually by the Bretton Parish Council, showcased the very best of Peterborough grassroots talent.

Activities for the community, included stalls, Carribean, German, Chinese and African street food, fairground rides, a climbing wall, laser tag, a barrel train and 50p rides for children.

Chief organiser and Bretton Parish Council clerk, Sylvia Radouani, said: “It was fantastic, all the feedback we have had was positive. Lots of local people came down and said they hadn’t been down for years but said how brilliant it was.

"There was about three thousand people this year, a bigger turnout than last year as it was really hot, the atmosphere was amazing.

"Thank you to the local community for supporting the event and the parish councillors for giving up their time – I’m looking at booking next year’s event already!”

Take a look at the fun-filled community day at Bretton Park on July 1 in the following photographs:

1 . The Bretton Festival 2023 The Elizabeth Boardman Dance Company entertain the crowds. Photo: Paul Marriott

2 . The Bretton Festival 2023 Dancers in the main ring. Photo: Paul Marriott

3 . The Bretton Festival 2023 L-R: Peterborough Royals America football team players Hayley Skipper, Jess Liddiard, Leila Flake and Souzie Shamu in the cab of the 158 Regt RLC vehicle. Photo: Paul Marriott

4 . The Bretton Fest 2023 Dylan Spinks tries out the unicycle on the circus skills. Photo: Paul Marriott