Smiles galore as Dogsthorpe, Werrington and Fletton Avenue host Coronation street parties in Peterborough
Community street parties bring residents across the city together to mark historic occasion
The Coronation of King Charles III was celebrated all across the city in fine style over the long Bank Holiday weekend.
Community events of all kinds, including picnics, concerts and communal ‘big lunches’, offered many Peterborians the chance to join together in a shared sense of unity and absorb some patriotic fervour.
Of course, there is one form of communal celebration which is more synonymous with Royal celebrations than any other and that is the traditional street party.
While these modest get-togethers went out of style a little after the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, they have made a resurgent return in recent years.
And from what we saw at the weekend, it seems Peterborians do a mighty fine job of putting one on.
Large and small, long and short; street parties of all kinds took place within our neighbourhood’s avenues and cul-de-sacs in good style on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.
Fletton Avenue was one such place where the bunting was well and truly out.
After an official opening by a King’s Chaplain at midday, the five-hour communal celebration laid on a host of tombolas, raffles, and children’s games, which were enjoyed in fine weather.
Attendees feasted on Thai food provided by resident Tui Smith and watched as ‘volunteers’ were put in stocks and pelted with wet sponges for charity.
“Everybody had a fantastic time and we raised £1,500 for Parkinson's UK,” said party organiser Emma Rogers, who has lived on the street for a year-and-a-half.
“There was a great community spirit - all the neighbours came out and celebrated.”
It was a similar scene in Hythegate in Werrington. Dressed in red, white and blue, dozens of residents and their families (and pets) sat outside at patio tables to celebrate the landmark occasion as a community.
If there was a ‘time-warped straight from the 1970s’ award then it would surely go to the fabulous get together held at Olive Road in Dogsthorpe.
With covered tables set in the middle of the road and the street itself flanked by houses decorated in flags and bunting, the place looked and felt like it had just been transported direct from the hey-dey of street parties.