Norwood primary school pupils taking part in the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Smiles galore as 14 Peterborough schools take part in annual country dancing Festival

Headmaster says “enthusiasm and dedication” of children involved “inspiring”
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The Peterborough School has hosted its annual School Country Dancing Festival.

The event takes place in June each year and is a “celebration of music, dance, and togetherness”, creating fond memories for everyone involved.

This year the festival brought together 14 primary schools from the Peterborough area, uniting over 300 enthusiastic children.

This vibrant gathering showcased the talents and spirit of young dancers, who have been practicing their moves and routines for weeks in preparation.

Adrian Meadows, headmaster of The Peterborough School, expressed his excitement about the festival, stating: "We were thrilled to once again host the Primary Schools Country Dancing Festival and bring together talented young dancers from a range of local schools.

"This event highlighted the importance of cultural diversity, teamwork and the joy of music and dance and gives the children a chance to perform in an open arena and make new friendships with other students they may never have met.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the participating schools, organisers, parents and staff for their overwhelming support of this event.

"The enthusiasm and dedication of the children has been truly inspiring and I feel sure we will take away more cherished memories this evening."

The Country Dancing Festival showcases a wide variety of country dancing styles, including line dances, square dances, and traditional folk dances and willing parents and guests were warmly invited to join in.

The festival also features food stalls, activities for children, which was opened by the mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford.

Peakirk cum Glinton school taking part the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Peakirk cum Glinton school taking part the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Welbourne School pupils at the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Welbourne School pupils at the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Local schools taking part in the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

Local schools taking part in the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

The band playing at the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

The band playing at the Country Dance Festival at The Peterborough School.

