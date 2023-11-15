News you can trust since 1948
Small businesses in Peterborough celebrate their successes during national roadshow

Four businesses are focus of campaign
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
​The spotlight was focused on four small businesses in Peterborough when a national enterprise roadshow rolled into the city.

The Small Business Saturday roadshow is touring cities and towns across the country in a bid to highlight the persistent economic challenges facing many thousands of small businesses.

Called The Tour, it arrived in Peterborough on Monday and officials visited four small businesses to learn more about the city's entrepreneurs and their ambitions for next year with the visits viewed virtually across the country.

Clockwise from left, Book Printing UK Serenity Loves Little Light Photography Parent Guide to GCSEClockwise from left, Book Printing UK Serenity Loves Little Light Photography Parent Guide to GCSE
The quartet were Book Printing UK, Serenity Loves, Little Light Photography and Parent Guide to GCSE.

Roadshow organisers also spoke to ARU Peterborough’s senior business lecturer Dr Cheryl Greyson who shared her top tips for small businesses to use social media.

The event will culminate in Small Business Saturday on December 2 when consumers nationally will be encouraged to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Emily Hughes, co-founder of the Parent Guide to GCSE, said: “We loved being part of the Small Business Saturday Tour while they were visiting Peterborough.

" It's such a great opportunity for small businesses to share what they do - especially as it can be challenging to get the word out without a big marketing budget!

“It was brilliant to hear other local business owners' stories too.”

Jo Bevilacqua said: “The Small Business Saturday campaign is so important as it shines the spotlight on small businesses up and down the country and encourages us to make conscious, intentional decisions when spending our money, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

"Small businesses have had such a gruelling three years, with Brexit, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, it really is a tough as ever to survive everything that has been thrown at us, so to have a positive campaign championing us as reminding people of the importance of shopping small is greatly appreciated and should be celebrated.”

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We’re so glad that we could visit Peterborough and celebrate all the fantastic businesses in the area.

"I’m so inspired for the year ahead after chatting to so many entrepreneurs, and very happy we got to shine a light on their successes.”

