Organisations told they are unlikely to recover monies

Six organisations from the Peterborough area have been named as unsecured creditors to the collapsed developer of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The six have been named by the administrators Teneo as among 88 unsecured creditors that are unlikely to recover their monies after Fletton Quays Hotel Ltd was taken into administration by Peterborough City Council in October.

They are Athene Communications, which is owed £2,415.60, Safestore of Padholme Road East, which is owed £2,267.08, the Darke Group of Companies, of Lime Kiln Lane, which is owed £21,825.80, The Waste Brokerage of Yaxley, owed £9,391.69 and Castle Hill Fire Protection of Huntingdon, which is owed £6,720, and Peterborough City Council, owed £12,541.20. It is a total of £55,161.37

The partially built Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, Peterborough

The council is also the primary secured creditor for a £14.7 million loan given for the construction of the hotel at Fletton Quays.

Fletton Quays Hotel was taken into administration after running out of funds to complete the construction of the hotel.

Teneo is currently examining ways to deal with the collapse of Fletton Quays Hotel and repay its creditors.

It has said that £6.3 million is owed to the 88 unsecured creditors.

In a statement of ‘proposals’ for dealing with Fletton Quays Hotel, the administrator adds: “It is unlikely that sufficient funds will be realised to enable a distribution to be made to unsecured creditors.”