Two enterprising motor racing fans are gearing up to open their own business in Yaxley to bring the thrills of the virtual sport into people’s own homes.

Sam Newnes and Kayleigh Liquorish have opted to put their lives into the fast track by setting up their own showroom that will sell everything related to the increasingly popular Sim Racing.

Called Hyperdrive Sim Racing, the showroom will open at the Eagle Business Park on August 13 accompanied by show cars, competitions, prizes and partner stalls and an appearance by YouTube Sim Racing star Jimmy Broadbent who has 800,000 plus followers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frontage of the new Hyperdrive Sim Racing at the Eagle Business Park, Yaxley, which opens on August 13.

Sim Racing, where competitors race cars virtually using cutting edge equipment - a lot of it developed by Formula 1 teams themselves - has enjoyed an explosion of interest since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

It has been made popular with F1 stars such champion Max Verstappen and fellow driver Lando Norris taking part in virtual events.

The global industry, which in the UK alone is worth in excess of £100 million, has many thousands of ‘drivers’ competing in leagues through the internet against opponents worldwide.

Sam (29) a former car salesman with prestige brands BMW and Maserati, and a regular at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, said: “The inspiration is very simple.

The frame of a car used in Sim Racing.

“I’ve had a lifelong passion for motorsport and cars.

“But, like many people with the same passion, our dream of becoming racing drivers falls when the real world hits.

“Sim racing is a way for anyone to go racing.

“With games becoming ever more realistic and accessible, we want as many people to feel the thrill of racing as possible.”

A typical handset used in Sim Racing.

Hyperdrive will sell some of the best equipment available including real motorsport equipment converted for sim use.

Sam said: “The products we sell will be everything needed to go racing in the virtual world, from cockpits to pedals, clothing to steering wheels.

“We are incredibly lucky to be working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

We are even having some pretty amazing cars for the open event come to our open day from local manufacturers including AK Sportscars and Revolution Race.”