Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity which provides specialist support for survivors of sexual violence is to hold a vigil in the city centre later this month.

Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group (PRCCG) will be running the vigil as part of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign outside Peterborough Cathedral on November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRCCG’s centre manager Heather Birch told the Peterborough Telegraph the charity is “thrilled to participate in 'Reclaim the Night' on a local level.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group (PRCCG) ran a 'Reclaim the Night' event in the city centre last year.

Organisers say all are welcome to come and take part in the event, which will start at 6pm and end one hour later.

Everyone attending will get the opportunity to light a candle – a symbol of commitment to this vital cause – in honour of themselves or someone they know.

The event will be graced by Peterborough's esteemed Poet Laureate, Kat Beeton. The gifted bard will recite a number of her inspirationally powerful poems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracing its roots back to the Women's Liberation Movement of the late 1970s, the annual ‘Reclaim The Night’ campaign strives to combat sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

According to the PRCCG, a quarter of adult women in the UK are likely to be raped or sexually assaulted. Estimates also suggest that as many as 1 In 6 children may be sexually abused.

As well as offering a platform for women to assert their presence and demand safety on the streets at night, the event – and the larger umbrella movement it falls under – aims to engage communities by highlighting just how urgent the issue of sexual violence is.

“This movement aligns with our commitment to promoting positive change and making our communities safer for everyone,” Heather said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a significant step towards achieving gender equality and ensuring that everyone can enjoy our public spaces without fear."

PRCCG is the only specialist service provider for survivors of sexual violence in Peterborough, Fenland and Huntingdonshire.

Its mission is to provide free and confidential support mainly to women and girls.