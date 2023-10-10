News you can trust since 1948
​Former BBC Apprentice of the Year winner and Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

​Mr Valente (34) has been named as winner of the Business Start-Up of the Year at the Signature Awards, held in London, and which celebrate the best in business across the UK.

He won the award for his mentoring business Trade Mastermind, which operates from the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate.

Former BBC Apprentice of the Year winner and Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente who won Business Start-Up of the Year at the Signature Awards in London.Former BBC Apprentice of the Year winner and Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente who won Business Start-Up of the Year at the Signature Awards in London.
Former BBC Apprentice of the Year winner and Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente who won Business Start-Up of the Year at the Signature Awards in London.
Mr Valente, who won the Apprentice title in 2015 and founded the Yaxley-based plumbing business ImpraGas, which he later sold, set up Trade Mastermind in 2018 to mentor solo business owners in the construction industry.

As demand for his mentoring classes grew, Mr Valente announced the creation of 100 jobs.

Now Mr Valente is about to embark on the creation of a new business with the launch of a new mentoring programme called Millionaire Mastermind.

The new venture will launch in January with businesswoman Baroness Karren Brady, vice chair of Premier League West Ham United among a list of stars who have been lined up for the event.

Mr Valente said: “The Millionaire Mastermind idea was born out of the desire to make the secrets of the rich available to everyone who is willing to listen and learn.

“It is my mission to pass on the lessons I have absorbed from my own billionaire network to everyone, so I am assembling this network of multi-millionaires and billionaires to share their knowledge.”

“This is an opportunity to acquire the secrets of the rich and build generational wealth.”

