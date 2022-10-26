A Peterborough entrepreneur is creating 100 jobs as he looks to expand his business.

Former BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente has created the jobs as part of his Trade Mastermind which mentors business owners in the construction industry.

The jobs will be part of Trade Mastermind Extra, which offers flexible working from home opportunities in a bid to help people during the cost of living crisis.

The new roles will be working within the sales division of Trade Mastermind.

Mr Valente, winners of the reality show in 2015 and founder of Yaxley-based plumbing business ImpraGas, which he later sold, said: “Since the pandemic a multitude of remote working opportunities have become available, however, there is still a lack of these opportunities in certain sectors and this is what we have set out to change.

"Trade Mastermind Extra offer flexible working hours to suit the individual’s schedule and enable that person to create extra income in these particularly difficult financial times.

"Creating extra income has now become the norm for many, as the reality of an unstable economy threatens people and businesses.

Mr Valente added: “I see it as the duty of business leaders, not just the government, to give back and help those most in need.

"I personally create businesses because I want to help and create opportunities for people.”