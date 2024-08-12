Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruption expected to last until 4pm

Train passengers at Peterborough are being warned of major delays caused by a signalling fault.

Bosses at LNER say that the signalling fault between Peterborough and Grantham had meant that all trains were running at slower than usual speeds.

The warning was sounded just after 2pm today (August 12).

In a post on the social media site X, LNER stated: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between #Peterborough and #Grantham, all lines are blocked.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey.”

LNER later updated its guidance to say trains were running at reduced speeds with delays expected to last until 4pm today.

LNER stated: “A fault with the signalling system between Grantham and Peterborough means trains have to run at a reduced speed.

"Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 16:00."