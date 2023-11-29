Shoplifter who stole laundry products from Peterborough shop jailed
A shoplifter who was caught stealing laundry products from a convenience store has been jailed.
Soma Deasley, 35, was arrested on Thursday (November 23) after being identified from CCTV footage at the Co-op in Eagle Way, Hampton Vale.
The previous week, he entered the shop and was caught by staff putting items into his pockets and filling a carrier bag with high-value laundry items.
The member of staff confronted Deasley and got him to hand over the bag, but he left with items still concealed within his coat pockets.
Deasley, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 25) where he was sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to Co-op after pleading guilty to theft from a shop.
PC Lena Gubeiko, who investigated, said: “Deasley has an extensive history of theft and despite interventions, he has been unable to stop offending.
“We understand the impact on our business communities that shoplifting has on them, which is why we are working more closely with them to tackle the issue and put offenders before the courts.”