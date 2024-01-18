Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retailer group Frasers is understood to have signed a deal that will allow it to occupy the former John Lewis store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

It is believed the agreement paves the way for work to start soon to refurbish the former department chain’s store to allow Frasers to move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frasers is expected to bring its multi-brand store concept, which includes department store chain Flannels, to the Queensgate, which has struggled to find an occupier for the former John Lewis space since its closure in 2021.

It is understood Frasers have concluded a deal to move into Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last July that Frasers had secured approval from Peterborough City Council to fit out the former John Lewis store.

News that a deal has now been signed comes from the council’s former leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald in his column for the Peterborough Telegraph.

Cllr Fitzgerald says that he has worked for two years with Queensgate to help secure an occupier for John Lewis, which had occupied four storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Fitzgerald, leader of the council’s Conservative group, writes: “Whilst it was revealed some time ago in this paper that Frasers and Flannel’s department stores would be opening in Queensgate nothing in fact was signed off at that time.

"However, I can now confirm that a deal with Invesco, the owners of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has now in fact been agreed and signed off.

"It’s expected that fit out works will commence soon to refurbish the old John Lewis store in readiness for the new stores moving in.

Cllr Fitzgerald adds: “As the leader of the Conservatives here in the city, I have personally been working with Queensgate for over two years on this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure you will agree that this will be a welcome addition to the shopping experience for Peterborough residents even though it has taken a long time to get over line and I’m sure like me many people will be eagerly awaiting news of an opening date.

“It seems confidence remains high as people and retailers are still wanting to invest in the city which is great news for the local economy.”

A spokesman for the Queensgate Shopping Centre declined to comment on Cllr Fitzgerald’s remarks.