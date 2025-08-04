Shop assistants with Aldi in Peterborough to get pay rise as supermarket creates jobs

Shop workers with Aldi in Peterborough are to get a pay hike as the supermarket creates jobs

Workers with Aldi, which has six stores in Peterborough, will see their hourly pay rate rise to £13 – the highest in the county.

The increase will take effect from September 1 and exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 set by the Living Wage Foundation last October.

It comes shortly after Aldi announced it is to create 60 jobs at its stores in Eye Road, Peterborough, Bretton and Wisbech.

Store Assistants are currently paid a minimum of £12.75 an hour nationwide.

Based on the length of service, Store Assistants’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally.

Aldi say it continues to be the only retailer to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,385 a year for the average store colleague.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK.

"This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day.

"We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The news follows Aldi being named the Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards– where it was recognised for its competitive pay, investment in training, and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Anyone interested in applying for jobs at Aldi should visit its website here.