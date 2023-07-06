Staff at Peterborough’s Ideal World TV say they have been made redundant after a plea for a buyer for the company failed to materialise.

A member of the 250 strong workforce at the TV and online shopping channel said workers were told at a meeting today (July 6) at the firm’s Newark Road offices that all their jobs had gone.

Afterwards, a member of staff who did not want to be named, said that the assembled workers had been told: “No buyer and all redundant.

Staff gather at Ideal World TV in Peterborough and say they were told they had been made redundant

He added: "I walked out. I don’t know what happens now – no one was interested in buying the business.”

Another said: “All 250 of us have been sacked. We will be paid ‘til today.

"But there is no support for us.”

The move comes a week after an urgent plea was issued for a buyer for the business – but staff were told that no other company had come to the rescue.

Ideal World TV went off-air on Monday, announcing it had temporarily suspended broadcasting and its website.

Staff were told on Monday to go home

The company has not issued a statement following the meeting with staff.

The 23-year-old company was bought by national entrepreneur and investor Hamish Morjaria last year from investment firm Aurelius.