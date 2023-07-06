Shock as Peterborough's Ideal World TV staff say they have been made redundant
Staff at Peterborough’s Ideal World TV say they have been made redundant after a plea for a buyer for the company failed to materialise.
A member of the 250 strong workforce at the TV and online shopping channel said workers were told at a meeting today (July 6) at the firm’s Newark Road offices that all their jobs had gone.
Afterwards, a member of staff who did not want to be named, said that the assembled workers had been told: “No buyer and all redundant.
He added: "I walked out. I don’t know what happens now – no one was interested in buying the business.”
Another said: “All 250 of us have been sacked. We will be paid ‘til today.
"But there is no support for us.”
The move comes a week after an urgent plea was issued for a buyer for the business – but staff were told that no other company had come to the rescue.
Ideal World TV went off-air on Monday, announcing it had temporarily suspended broadcasting and its website.
Staff were told on Monday to go home
The company has not issued a statement following the meeting with staff.
The 23-year-old company was bought by national entrepreneur and investor Hamish Morjaria last year from investment firm Aurelius.
It has also been revealed that the company’s Newark Road site and buildings has been put up for sale at an asking price of £8,100,000 by the land owners Coif Nominees, of London.