Shock and sadness at sudden death of head brewer at Peterborough’s Oakham Ales

Alex Kean testing the beer at Oakham Ales.

Alex Kean had been a key member of the brewery’s team in Maxwell Road, Woodston, for 15 years.

Friends voiced their shock and sadness at the death of Mr Kean who they described as a ‘giant not just in stature, but in life through his adventures’ and ‘a champion at all things’.

And they vowed to hold of a glass of his own ale up high to say ‘cheers but not goodbye’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head brewer Alex Kean at Oakham Ales.

A spokesman for Oakham Ales stated on Twitter: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to announce the death of our Head Brewer and friend Alex Kean.

“Alex had been a key member of the Oakham team since 2006 and will be hugely misssed by all of us.

“Our thoughts are with Alex’s wife Sian, his family and friends.”

A tribute on the Facebook site of Charters Bar, at Town Bridge, stated: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt about the passing of Alex Kean, Head Brewer of Oakham Ales, and loyal beer drinker here at Charters.

“A giant not just in stature, but in life through his adventures, as well as his award winning ales, a champion at all things.

“The passing of Alex brings a sadness to us all, past and present at Charters, however we will all treasure every moment we had with him.

“Whether the conversation was little or large, it was a true pleasure to have met a quiet, humble, yet such an adventurous might of a man.

“We pass our regards onto Alex’s family, his wife Siân, the staff at Oakham Ales and to all those who knew Alex.

“A glass of his ale will well and truly be aloft, and we say cheers to but never goodbye to a friend, colleague and a top class drinking partner.