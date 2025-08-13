Shaun the Sheep: Get out in the sun for Ewe-nique film screening in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

Get ready for a baa-rilliant afternoon of fun in the sun with a special film screening in Peterborough city centre this weekend.

Peterborough Positive and Peterborough Cathedral are teaming up for a free big screen showing of Shaun the Sheep on Sunday 17th August 2025, from 4pm, in Cathedral Square.

This much-loved animated film will delight audiences of all ages with its woolly mayhem and is part of the celebrations for Shaun the Sheep: Find the Flock trail, Peterborough Cathedral’s summer

exhibition.

A screening of the Shaun the Sheep movie will be held this weekend in the city centre

The trail, which kicked off earlier this summer, features 12 super-silly, super-colourful Shaun the Sheep statues popping up across the city centre, along with a digital A.R. trail packed with surprises for families to discover.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re delighted to bring our big screen family film back to Cathedral Square following the success of last year’s event. It promises to be a brilliant day of family-friendly entertainment, with just the right amount of mischief! The cathedral’s Shaun the Sheep exhibition is fantastic, and I know it will be huge hit with families, and the addition of our free big screen film is the perfect way to extend the fun.”

The event will also include free face painting and a glitter bar, to transform little ones into their favourite animals and add some extra sparkle to this sheep-tacular afternoon of fun in the city centre.

Seating is available on the day on a first-come, first-served basis, so families are encouraged to arrive early, or bring their own chairs.

There are just a couple more weeks for families to visit the Shaun the Sheep exhibition and take part in the trail.

There are two trails to choose from, a physical trail and a digital AR trail - both suitable for all ages, offering plenty of photo opportunities and surprises around every corner – plus there are 2 sneaky sheep hiding in Queensgate? For those feeling extra energetic why not come and compete in the Farmathlon from 19th - 23rd August or make some music at the Vegetable Orchestra on the 23rd August in Queensgate.

With affordable entry prices (from just £3 per family for the AR trail) and a setting right in the heart of the city, the exhibition offers exceptional value for money. Visitors can make a day of it by taking part in FREE crafts, exploring the grounds, booking a tour or browsing the gift shop for Shaun-themed souvenirs.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Shaun and his friends here at the Cathedral,” said Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications at Peterborough Cathedral. “It’s a chance for families to enjoy something creative and fun, while also experiencing the beauty and history of this incredible building.”

The exhibition is sponsored by Queensgate in association with Wild in Art and Aardman Animations, designed to bring art, joy, and a touch of mischief into iconic spaces. On until 31st August!

For more information visit www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk/events or follow Peterborough Positive on social media.

To find out more about the trail, which is ticketed separately visit: https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/