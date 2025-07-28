Shaun the Sheep: Crowds set to flock to Peterborough for Summer of Family Fun

Ewe won’t want to miss the summer of fun that is set to see families flock to Peterborough for a Baa-rilliant series of Shaun The Sheep activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun begins on Monday, July 28, kicking off a city-wide celebration of creativity, outdoor discovery, and joyful family moments, proudly sponsored by Queensgate Shopping Centre.

From interactive trails to musical mayhem, here are four fantastic ways to join in the fun:

Find the Flock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shaun the Sheep activities start in Peterborough on July 28. Picture: Paul Marriott

Explore Queensgate and Peterborough Cathedral and spot a colourful cast of Shaun the Sheep sculptures in unexpected places. Each one is uniquely designed by artists - how many can you find? You'll need to buy a ticket to complete the trail and start your sheep-spotting adventure!

Take on the A.R. Trail Bring the city to life with a playful augmented reality trail that blends digital fun with real-world discovery. Use your phone to scan, discover, and interact with Shaun and his woolly friends as you explore.

Farmathlon Live! Get moving with this hilariously silly family challenge inspired by countryside sports – with a Shaun the Sheep twist! Think hay bale hurdles, welly wanging, and non-stop laughter.

The Vegetable Orchestra Enjoy the wonderfully weird and wacky sounds of instruments made from vegetables! A fun, hands-on musical experience that’s sure to delight visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This joyful city-centre exhibition promises a summer full of family-friendly entertainment, bringing art, imagination and community spirit right to the heart of Peterborough.

For dates, times and to book tickets visit the special Peterborough Cathedral - Summer Exhibition event tickets website from TicketSource at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/shaunthesheep