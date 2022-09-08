Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the announcement of her passing in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Vara said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to the service of her people and country. She was not born expecting to inherit the throne, but when duty called in 1952 she rose to the challenge. Over her seven decades as our Queen, she has provided a reassuring stability, not just to our country, but also to the Commonwealth and the wider world.

“As the longest reigning monarch in British history, and the second in world history, the Queen has led the United Kingdom through profound periods of change. At the age of twenty one, she solemnly pledged to spend her life in service to the Crown and Commonwealth, a pledge she faithfully kept.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, who have lost a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. I would also like to pay tribute to the achievements of an extraordinary woman who, above all else, exemplified the principles of duty and public service. We have lost our Queen, but we will continue to treasure her memory and we will forever recall the achievements, sacrifice, and love which she showed for all her peoples, her country, and everyone she met around the world.

“On a personal note, I was fortunate to meet Her Majesty on several occasions. I will treasure my last meeting with her at Windsor Castle in July of this year, when I was sworn into the Privy Council and received from her the Seals of Office for Northern Ireland.