The Labour Party’s shadow science minister dropped in at Peterborough College today (March 8) as part of efforts to encourage more women into STEM education.

Chi Onwurah MP was visiting the city to underline her national campaign to promote women and diversity into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

During her visit, which also coincided with International Women’s Day, she was given a tour of the site of the £13 million Centre for Green Technology, which is being built on the college campus and which is expected to open to students later this year.

During her speech, Ms Onwurah highlighted the need for greater diversity of those, particularly aspiring girls and women, opting to study STEM subjects.

Afterwards, she said: “It was fantastic to visit Peterborough College to mark International Women’s Day and learn more about their work to inspire and educate the next generation of women in STEM.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to speak to students and staff about my own experiences as a working class, black, female engineer.

She added: “Peterborough has a proud history of engineering and the college’s new Centre for Green Technology is only going to add to this, helping to support Labour’s

missions for growth, clean energy, and opportunity for all.”

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, which operates Peterborough College, said: “This visit was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the important role colleges play in advocating diversity in STEM and in inspiring the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and innovators.

"We were honoured to host Chi Onwurah MP and engage in discussions that will shape the future of STEM education and careers.”

The visit was organised by Andrew Pakes, Labour and Cooperative Society Candidate for Peterborough Central.

He said: “Peterborough is a proud, working city with engineering jobs in our DNA.

"It was great to visit the college with Chi on International Women’s Day to hear more about their work to bring more women into STEM jobs.

"Our diversity is part of what makes Peterborough such a good city to live in.

"We now need to ensure that diversity is translated into the jobs and opportunities that help us prosper for the future.”

