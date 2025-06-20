Seven-week road closure planned for Stamford during town bridge repairs

Addressing a waterproofing issue at Stamford Town Bridge will be “a big job” – according to Lincolnshire County Council

The authority says the essential works to waterproof the Grade II-listed structure will result in a seven week road closure from July 14.

“The remedial work required on the bridge is essential for the continuing use of what is one of Stamford’s most famous landmarks, and a critical part of the local traffic network,” explained Cllr Michael Cheyne, executive member for Highways.

“Our expert team has carried out various surveys of the bridge to find out exactly what is needed. We have discovered that the bridge shows signs of water seepage which is the result of a failure of the existing waterproofing membrane.

Stamford Town Bridge.

“To deal with this, we will have to remove the existing road surface and footpaths. A fresh waterproof membrane will then be laid on the exposed substrate. Once complete, we will put the footpaths back in and then lay the new road surface.

He added: “It’s a complex and necessary series of works to keep the bridge in a useable condition. Unfortunately, we are not able to engineer a work-around that would leave the traffic network open as it is whilst we deal with the issues on the bridge.”

The works at the bridge, on the A1175, are scheduled to begin on Monday 14 July, from 7.30am-4pm each day, and are expected to be completed by Monday 1 September.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout.

The proposed pedestrian diversions.

The diversion route for vehicles will be:

• High Street St. Martins(A1175)/Kettering Road(A1175)/A1/Tinwell Road(A6121)/West Street (A6121)/East Street (A6121)/Brazenose Ln (A1175)/St. Leonard’s Street (A1175)/Wharf Road (A1175) and vice versa.

The diversion routes for pedestrians will be:

• Route one: St. Mary’s Hill/St. Mary’s St/Castle St/ Castle Dyke/Town Meadows/George Bridge/Wothorpe Road/Station Road/High Street/St. Martin’s and vice versa.

• Route two: St. Mary’s Hill/Wharf Road/Albert Road/Albert Bridge/Water Street/High Street/St. Martin’s and vice versa.