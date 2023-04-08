2 . Bricks

Brickmaking has been ever present in Fletton Whittlesey, near Peterborough, since the nineteenth century. In the 1890s, successful experiments at Fletton using harder, lower level clays resulted in a more efficient brickmaking process, leading to the area becoming the UK's leading producer of bricks for much of the twentieth century. London Brick Company dominated the market, with some of the country's most iconic landmarks being built using the famous Fletton Brick. Kings Dyke brickworks in Whittlesey has been home to London Brick since June 1969. Many of the workers at the brickworks come from families who have been proud brickmakers for generations. Photo: bogdanhoda