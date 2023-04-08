Check out these seven pioneering ‘inventions’ you might not have known are from Peterborough
There are some places in Britain that are instantly associated with world renowned products, innovations or industries.
You think of Sheffield and you think of steel.
You mention Stoke and pottery is sure to come to mind.
It’s fair to say Peterborough isn’t a place that is so readily associated with world renowned products or innovations. However, that doesn’t mean individuals and companies based within our fine city haven’t had their fair share of “Eureka” moments.
Indeed, it is actually the case that a good number of Peterborians and local firms have come up with concepts, innovations, campaigns, products and services which have gone on to achieve national and international reach.
Don’t believe us? Well check out these seven instantly familiar ‘inventions’ which our innovative burgh gave to the world and see for yourself.
1. The first mini roundabout
Peterborough is home to the world's first mini roundabout, which was built in the city in 1969. Designed by Frank Blackmore, the mini roundabout is located near London Road and Oundle Road, with the design being written into government design manuals in 1975. Photo: PT
2. Bricks
Brickmaking has been ever present in Fletton Whittlesey, near Peterborough, since the nineteenth century. In the 1890s, successful experiments at Fletton using harder, lower level clays resulted in a more efficient brickmaking process, leading to the area becoming the UK's leading producer of bricks for much of the twentieth century. London Brick Company dominated the market, with some of the country's most iconic landmarks being built using the famous Fletton Brick. Kings Dyke brickworks in Whittlesey has been home to London Brick since June 1969. Many of the workers at the brickworks come from families who have been proud brickmakers for generations. Photo: bogdanhoda
3. Pizza Express
Pizza Express was founded in Peterborough by the late Peter Boizot MBE in 1965. Peter was born in Peterborough in 1929, and created the Italian restaurant chain alongside working as a politician and buying Peterborough United Football Club in 1997. He attended The King’s School and was a choirboy at the cathedral. The former politician, entrepreneur, art collector and philanthropist sadly passed away in 2018. Photo: DANIEL LEAL
4. The Perkins diesel engine
Perkins Engines was established in Peterborough in 1932 by Frank Perkins, creator of the Perkins diesel engine. The engine manufacturer's first high-speed diesel engine was Perkins' four-cylinder Vixen, which debuted in the same year as the company's formation. In the 1960s, Perkins employed more than one in ten people in Peterborough, mostly at its Eastfield plant. Fellow manufacturer Baker Perkins relocated from London to Westwood, which is now the site of HMP Peterborough, in 1903. Peter Brotherhood, another manufacturer, followed suit in 1906, moving to Walton. Former Prime Minister David Cameron, pictured, visited Perkins' Eastfield plant back in 2016. Photo: David Lowndes