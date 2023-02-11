This week it was revealed Peterborough had come second in a survey to find the worst places to live in England.
The poll, which was compiled by iLivehere and asked more than 100,000 people, placed our city second only to Luton, the outright ‘winner.’
Portsmouth, home of the Royal Navy and once the pride of the south coast, took third sport.
Is our fair city really that bad, though?
Sure, Peterborough isn’t as easy on the eye as the likes of York or Bath, and we’re not blessed with the same wealth of cultural treasures as you’ll find in Oxford or Manchester. It’s also true that the nightlife of Liverpool and Bristol is on a completely different level, and that our infrastructure and transport is less comprehensive than other cities which have seen more significant investment in these areas.
And of course, Peterborough also has more than its fair share of issues in the realms of crime, unemployment, poverty and public funding.
But let’s be honest – what good-sized city doesn’t?
However, we can’t help but feel that landing second place in a survey which puts Bournemouth, Oxford and Henley-on-Thames in its Top 20 is more than a little harsh.
So, we thought it’s only fair to highlight some of the more positive things that we Peterborians can be proud of about our city in the next seven images:
1. A top-notch country park, right on your doorstep
We all know how great Ferry Meadows is. Whether it's kite-flying in the spring, boating in the summer, cycling in the autumn or ice skating in the winter; there really is no better place to head than this beautiful 650+ acre enclave in Nene Park. While it is of course true that the sheer variety of activities on offer is rightly touted as one of the park's biggest draws, it is the ease with which we can all enjoy it that is the biggest feather in its cap. It is one of the largest country parks within our region and yet it is still effectively inside the city, thereby ensuring anyone who wants to can enjoy it anytime they get the urge. Drive, cycle, jog or even walk - Ferry Meadows is just 'there' waiting for you.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. There's a tangible creative buzz
Ask any Peterborian who's involved or interested in the creative arts and they'll tell you there's a bit of buzz about the city at the moment. This can be clearly seen by the ever-expanding list of art and music festivals popping up on the city's social calendar. Celebrated local street artist Nathan 'Nyce' Murdoch (pictured) reckons the city's creative scene is definitely enjoying a purple patch. "We have loads of great, creative inner-city people, "he said, "that have done incredible things." The well-travelled artist - who has just returned from a three week work trip to Dubai - doesn't subscribe to the claim of Peterborough being the second worst place to live. "Because I travel all over England," he observed "I absolutely know this is - by far - NOT the worst place to live."
Photo: David Lowndes
3. Well situated for travel
Peterborough's location near the centre of England gives it major bragging points when it comes to travel. Having the A1 right next door makes heading north or south by road a breeze and - thanks to the parkways - getting onto it is generally a doddle (away from rush hours, anyway). Being on the East Coast Main Line ensures good rail options as well, with plentiful services running north, south and cross-country. And let's not forget, Stansted - the country's third busiest airport - is an easy cruise down the M11. We'll talk about the buses another time...
Photo: National World
4. Peterborough has a brand-new university
Nothing says 'we're a city that encourages ambition' quite like a university. And now that Anglia Ruskin University on Bishop's Road has finally opened its doors to students, Peterborough can proudly make that statement of intent, too. ARU's principal, Professor Ross Renton (pictured) is excited about what the future holds for the city. "This is an incredibly exciting time for Peterborough,” he said. “I think Peterborough has huge amounts of potential and quite a lot of ambition as well.”
Photo: David Lowndes