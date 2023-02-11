1 . A top-notch country park, right on your doorstep

We all know how great Ferry Meadows is. Whether it's kite-flying in the spring, boating in the summer, cycling in the autumn or ice skating in the winter; there really is no better place to head than this beautiful 650+ acre enclave in Nene Park. While it is of course true that the sheer variety of activities on offer is rightly touted as one of the park's biggest draws, it is the ease with which we can all enjoy it that is the biggest feather in its cap. It is one of the largest country parks within our region and yet it is still effectively inside the city, thereby ensuring anyone who wants to can enjoy it anytime they get the urge. Drive, cycle, jog or even walk - Ferry Meadows is just 'there' waiting for you.

Photo: David Lowndes