Seven new operating theatres and room for robotic technology after build at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A topping out ceremony has been held to mark a major milestone in the construction of a new operating theatres building at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The ceremony, which marked the final steel beam being put in place on the two-storey building, will house seven operating theatres, a dedicated paediatric recovery area; a reception area and a dedicated same-sex recovery area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arshiya Khan, deputy chief executivefor North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “This is a major step in the redevelopment and future plans for our Hinchingbrooke site as we await news of a funding announcement to confirm if we are on the list for the New Hospital Programme.

The Theatres Block build began in April 2022 and is now almost complete.

“To see the progress since last year, from completion of the enabling works in April 2022, through to the building that we have now, shows just how far we have come. This milestone represents a truly exciting step in our plans for the future.”

The Theatres Block build began in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also provide opportunities for any future development, with the theatre space large enough to incorporate robotic technology and modern open-plan theatres, all on the first floor.

On the ground floor there will be brand new departments, with the most up-to-date facilities and design, for the Pathology and Pharmacy teams to move into from their current home in the main hospital.

The ceremony was attended by the board and project team members from the hospital along with the management team from construction firm GRAHAM.

Ronan Hughes, of construction firm, GRAHAM, added: "GRAHAM is proud to be working in partnership with the Trust to deliver this new, world-class healthcare facility that will serve the community for years to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad