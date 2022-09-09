Service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II planned for Peterborough Cathedral

A special service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Peterborough Cathedral this weekend.

The Civic Evensong in Commemoration and Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sunday at 4pm.

Other special Sunday services planned at the Cathedral include a special pre-recorded service, which will be live streamed at 9.30am, and a special sung service of Holy Communion at 10.30am.

Peterborough Cathedral

On Sunday afternoon in Cathedral Square, there will be an official proclamation of the new Sovereign, starting at 3pm.

On both Friday and Saturday, there will be a special Choral Evensong at 5.30pm, with prayers of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen, and for the new King.

Further details of other services, including those on Sunday, September 18 and Monday, September 19, will be announced at a later date.