Selfless Peterborough tenants celebrated at awards night

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) held its sixth Awards Night to shine a light on those residents who have not only achieved incredible things for themselves, but for their neighbours and communities.

The city’s largest landlord highlighted the contributions of residents who received nominations from their neighbours for their commitment to making a difference with more than 150 people attending the event having walked the red carpet upon arrival.

The Cross Keys Homes awards night

Keith Dalton from Peterborough Community Radio hosted the evening with each of Cross Keys Homes’ directors presenting one of the awards.

The housing association's chief executive Claire Higgins said: “Congratulations must go to all the worthy winners and runners-up. It was another fantastic evening with lots of residents being awarded for their hard work and commitment to making a positive difference.

“I know it’s always a challenge for the judging panel to choose the winners from the shortlisted nominees as there are so many heart-warming stories but it was fantastic to see residents receiving the recognition they deserve.”

The winners in each of the eight award categories were:

Good Neighbour Award – Jennifer Birch for her incredible commitment and kindness to helping others in her community.

Young Achiever Award – Kaitlyn Warwick from Ormiston Bushfield Academy for her outstanding achievements.

Personal Achievement (age 25+) Award – Lee Lavery for all his volunteering efforts while being a full-time carer.

Community Volunteer Award - WestRaven Café volunteers for their continuous efforts to create a friendly atmosphere

Making a Difference Award – Loxley Social Committee for its enthusiasm and charisma with a goal to give back to friends, neighbours and the wider community with the social events.

Resident Involvement Award – Stuart, Caroline and Jacob who helped to secure a closure order against a property in their community which was causing serious anti-social behaviour.

Extra Care Contribution Award – Kingfisher Knitting Group who have continuously been giving up their free time knitting teddies and blanket donations for local charities.

Special Recognition Award – Rita Young for all her commitment and support in helping Cross Keys Homes over the past 15 years.

Each of the winners received an award and certificate and the runners-up were also presented with certificates, all of which were sponsored by Cross Keys Homes’ repairs partner Mears.