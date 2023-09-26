See what it is like to work at a hospice for Hospice Care Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Says Senior Registered Nurse Becky Eames, who has spoken about the common misconceptions people have about working at a hospice. And you can find out what it is really like yourself by coming along to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s Nurse Open Day on Tuesday 10 October.

At the open day you will have the chance to see behind the scenes of working at Sue Ryder’s Longthorpe-based hospice, meet the team and ask any questions you have.

Becky continued to talk about some of the questions she gets asked regularly: “Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a really calm and welcoming place to be – and so positive. The whole team is so close knit and really supportive, and it makes the environment of the service a wonderful place to work.

Senior Registered Nurse Becky Eames talks about the common misconceptions of working in a hospice

“The care we provide isn’t just the physical care, it’s the emotional, spiritual and psychological care too. That’s often something people don’t realise, we provide support tailored to each individual person’s needs.

“Another myth people often believe is that hospices are just about dying. That isn’t true at all – we have patients who are receiving palliative care but aren’t end of life but instead come to us for symptom control. We help to improve these symptoms so the patient can then go back home. People often don’t know that we are here to help improve quality of life.

“It really is an honour to be able to support someone at the hardest time of their life. To be able to work with the patient and the family to make that situation the best it can be, it is a really fulfilling job.

“If you are considering coming along to our open day – do it. See what the atmosphere is like and please ask as many questions you want. Until you have seen the inside of a hospice you won’t know what it is like.”

Come along to our Nurse Open Day at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Tuesday 10 October for the morning session 10am-12pm or the afternoon session 4-6pm.