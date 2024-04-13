A model making enthusiast from Peterborough has said he feels a “great deal of pride and satisfaction” after building two scale model tugs which took several years to complete.

John Gardner, from Orton, posed proudly for pictures earlier this month with his now completed twin vessels, ‘Yorkshireman’ and ‘Envoy’.

The models are exact 1:48 scale replicas of two real-life tugs, both of which were built by Cochrane & Sons Shipbuilders of Hull.

A huge fan of engineering history and a model maker since his late teens, 72-year-old John told the Peterborough Telegraph why he wanted to build a replica of the Yorkshireman.

“If you recall the Falklands War, that was the tug that went down to pull the SS Atlantic Conveyor back after it was hit by an Exocet [missile].”

John opted build Envoy – a similar sized vessel built by Cochrane’s two generations before – after he had completed Yorkshireman, as the engineer within him wanted to do a “fair comparison of how tugs had changed over a 40 year period.”

Though both models were built from commercially available kits, John has modified them to meet his own requirements.

“I’ve brought in figures from train sets,” he said; “and chucked a good few bits away to create my representation of the model.”

While John admits building models to such detail takes a “certain degree of dedication,” he is keen to point out that the reason he has taken so long to complete his models is because he has so many other hobbies, like cycling, caravaning and wood-turning, to distract him.

“I build my model boats during the winter,” he notes.

“When the weather’s cold I can do some modelling and then I might not touch it for 15 months.”

John is pleased to report that the radio-controlled Yorkshireman passed its recent ‘sea trials’ with flying colours:

“it’s a twin-screw vessel and I have independent control on both screws,” he explained.

“It’s also got a working bow thruster in it as well, which means I can make it go sideways if need be.”

“It did extremely well.”

So where does John like to take his pride and joy when he feels the need to weigh anchor?

“I sometimes chuck it in the car if I’m going down to Sheringham because they’ve got a nice boating lake down there.”

Check out these wonderful shots to see John’s fab creations in greater detail.

1 . Deploy the fleet! John Gardner with his models of the Yorkshireman and Envoy tugs. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

