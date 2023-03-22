Section of Peterborough's Green Wheel closed for three months for £275,000 works

A section of Peterborough’s Green Wheel has been closed for three months to allow for widening works to take place.

The route between Stanground and Farcet was shut on Wednesday, March 22, and will not open for 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stretch of path, which is used by cyclists and pedestrians is being widened from two metres to three metres.

The route has been closed for three months to allow works to take place

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The stretch of the Green Wheel between Stanground Milk and Water Drove and Farcet is being widened from 2m to 3m, to align with current design recommendations and make it more suitable for two-way traffic. It is hoped that the enhanced facility will encourage more residents to walk and cycle this route.

“The surface will be improved and finished with a very fine stone similar to a Bridleway. We anticipate the works to cost in the region of £275k and this is being funded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad