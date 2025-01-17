Search starts for more independent retailers to move into Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 17th Jan 2025, 04:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Shopping centre teams up with Savills

Action is being taken in a bid to attract new independent retailers into Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade.

Managers say there are a number of vacant units in the Arcade, which is currently home to a vibrant community of independent retailers, and which owners, the Queensgate Shopping Centre are keen to fill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New Peterborough-based property agents Savills have been appointed as a new letting agent for Westgate Arcade with a focus on supporting niche, independent and start-up businesses to grow.

New action is being taken to attract more independent retailers into Peterborough's Westgate ArcadeNew action is being taken to attract more independent retailers into Peterborough's Westgate Arcade
New action is being taken to attract more independent retailers into Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

The Arcade features 27 retail units ranging from 230 square feet to 1,775 square feet, available on flexible lease terms and there are currently a range of retailers from jewellers, designer opticians, award-winning hairdressers and fashion retailers.

Edward Gee, director in the commercial agency team at Savills Peterborough, says: “Westgate Arcade is at the heart of Peterborough’s independent retail offer and it is the ideal location for new and existing businesses to set up or expand.

Businesses located here will benefit from being part of Queensgate, the footfall that it generates and the diverse and vibrant retail, leisure and food already on offer to consumers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are excited to boost lettings in the Arcade in the coming months.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Since its inception, the Arcade has been home to an array of independent shops, with notable retailers such as The Oculist, Style Jewellery and Accessories, Clues, Maysons, Fushion Flair, and many more.

"In Peterborough, independent retailers are the lifeblood of the city, providing personalised services, unique products, and creating jobs that bolster the local economy.”

Businesses located within Westgate Arcade benefit from the extensive footfall generated by Queensgate Shopping Centre and will receive full marketing support from the shopping centre’s marketing team onsite to push brand news via social channels, website and within Q Style, the bi-annual magazine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queensgate Shopping Centre recently benefited from a new £60 million leisure extension with a new eight-screen Odeon Luxe Imax cinema, Putt & Play Peterborough and new restaurants to open shortly.

The centre has also confirmed regional flagship stores for Flannels, Frasers and Sports Direct which are due to open later this year.

Related topics:Westgate ArcadePeterboroughSavills

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice