Search starts for more independent retailers to move into Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shopping centre teams up with Savills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action is being taken in a bid to attract new independent retailers into Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade.

Managers say there are a number of vacant units in the Arcade, which is currently home to a vibrant community of independent retailers, and which owners, the Queensgate Shopping Centre are keen to fill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Peterborough-based property agents Savills have been appointed as a new letting agent for Westgate Arcade with a focus on supporting niche, independent and start-up businesses to grow.

New action is being taken to attract more independent retailers into Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

The Arcade features 27 retail units ranging from 230 square feet to 1,775 square feet, available on flexible lease terms and there are currently a range of retailers from jewellers, designer opticians, award-winning hairdressers and fashion retailers.

Edward Gee, director in the commercial agency team at Savills Peterborough, says: “Westgate Arcade is at the heart of Peterborough’s independent retail offer and it is the ideal location for new and existing businesses to set up or expand.

Businesses located here will benefit from being part of Queensgate, the footfall that it generates and the diverse and vibrant retail, leisure and food already on offer to consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to boost lettings in the Arcade in the coming months.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Since its inception, the Arcade has been home to an array of independent shops, with notable retailers such as The Oculist, Style Jewellery and Accessories, Clues, Maysons, Fushion Flair, and many more.

"In Peterborough, independent retailers are the lifeblood of the city, providing personalised services, unique products, and creating jobs that bolster the local economy.”

Businesses located within Westgate Arcade benefit from the extensive footfall generated by Queensgate Shopping Centre and will receive full marketing support from the shopping centre’s marketing team onsite to push brand news via social channels, website and within Q Style, the bi-annual magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensgate Shopping Centre recently benefited from a new £60 million leisure extension with a new eight-screen Odeon Luxe Imax cinema, Putt & Play Peterborough and new restaurants to open shortly.

The centre has also confirmed regional flagship stores for Flannels, Frasers and Sports Direct which are due to open later this year.