The promoter for the East of England Showground says it is in talks with Peterborough City Council in a bid to keep a car storage depot operating at the venue.

AEPG says the discussions seek to find a solution that will save the jobs of 160 people working with the DHL car storage and maintenance depot after councillors last month rejected a planning application for the vehicle operation.

Councillors voted by seven to three to reject the application stating that the temporary five-year change of use application from APEG would result in a loss of amenity for residents.

The depot has been in operation since about February this year and involves the use of car transporters to move vehicles to and from the site.

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “We are continuing positive dialogue with Peterborough City Council to find a collaborative solution and to ensure DHL is able to continue operating at the showground for the temporary period, per the application.

“The council are focused, along with AEPG, to protecting the 160 plus jobs created as part of this application.

"It is in everybody’s interest that this is the case, and we will work with all parties to deliver this.”

DHL are still operating from the Showground while the discussions take place.

Why is the car depot so important?

AEPG’s contract with DHL is a way for the promoter to bring in revenue for the Showground while a major planning application – made up of two smaller applications – for a total of 1,500 homes and a £50 million Cultura Place Leisure Village, which would include a 250-bedroom hotel, retail outlets, gym and spa, employment space plus various sports activities, primary school and multi-storey car park.

As part of efforts to prepare the Showground for development, AEPG ceased the traditional large scale public attractions that had been held for years at the Showground, including Truckfest, the National Motorhomes and Campervan Show and the celebration of giant diggers Plantworx, plus MCN and the Festival of Antiques.