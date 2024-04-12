Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Though it isn’t such a rare sight these days, spotting a seal anywhere near our fair city is always a treat.

Sajid Bhatti and his family were afforded one such treat as they were walking by the River Nene near town bridge on Thursday (April 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The savvy dad acted quickly when he and his children noticed the photogenic seal pop up just yards away, pulling out his phone to catch the action on video.

Sajid Bhatti and his family captured the moment the solo seal popped up near Town Bridge (image: Sajid Bhatti)

Apparently by himself, the seal appeared relaxed and unhurried, even seeming to flash a smile to his smitten onlookers.

It is likely that the seal will have arrived in the city centre – as other seals have done recently in nearby Ferry Meadows – through a desire to find food.

"It is not unusual for seals to find their way into harbours or rivers, and they have been known to travel inland quite some distance,” explained an RSPCA spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though seals are hugely photogenic, the RSPCA is keen to stress that the public should not venture too close.

“We would ask the public to not get close to seals in order to take pictures or even selfies with them.”

“Seals are strong, powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds”

While the RSPCA has no issue with people admiring the creatures from a distance, the charity believes seals are best left alone.