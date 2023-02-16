Two seals – one believed to be a pup born last year – have been spotted in Peterborough, about 50 miles from the sea.

Gary Halfhide spotted the pair on 10 February at Orton Mere by the lock, near the canoe area.

It’s believed it's the first time a pup, thought to be either a grey seal or common harbour seal, has been seen nearby.

The seals were snapped by Gary Halfhide.

The RSPCA said the pair appear to look healthy and urge the public not to feed them.

A spokesperson said: "It is not unusual for seals to find their way into harbours or rivers and they have been known to travel inland quite some distance.

"Seals are strong, powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth.”

The animal experts warned against getting close enough to take pictures, or even selfies with them, and to keep dogs on leads when walking nearby.

They added: “If you see a seal on land, please do not try to encourage them back into the water as seal pups may haul out to rest, or if they're unwell.

"Feeding them should also be avoided as this may do more harm than good.

"If you are concerned about them, observe from a distance for at least 24 hours.”