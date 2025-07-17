Scores of vacancies up for grabs at Peterborough Jobs Fair as hiring employers are named
The recruitment event will take place at City College Peterborough in Brook Street on Monday (July 21).
It is being hosted by Peterborough Jobcentre and staff say that there will be at least 75 vacancies available.
The event takes place from 10am to 1pm and is open to all to attend.
Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in a variety of sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.
He said: “This is a really good opportunity for people searching for work.
"It is a chance for people to pop in and to actually talk to representatives of employers face to face and get a chance to understand what is required and to see what is on offer in the jobs market.”
According to new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions the number of unemployed people in the East of England and Peterborough has rise to 169,000 people for the last three months - up 9,000 on the quarter and up 36,000 on the year.
The unemployment rate is 4.8 per cent.
The employers already set to attend the Jobs Fair:
- Steadfast Training
- Atlas Care
- Libertas
- Anglian Building Products
- Prestige Nursing and Care
- Avon
- Malc Firth Landscapes
- City College
- B2W Group
- Adecco
- We Shrink Bills
- Reed Recruitment
- NCS
- Willmott Dixon
- Eco Coach CIC
- Lukeman Electrical
- Ideal Social Care
- Anglian Home Improvement
- Helping Hands
- Banardos
- Cross Keys Homes
- Caretech
- Mencap
- TES Security Services
- Papworth Trust – WorkWell
- The Bedford College Group
- Royal Fleet Auxiliary
- BHF
