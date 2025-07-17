Scores of vacancies up for grabs at Peterborough Jobs Fair as hiring employers are named

Scores of vacancies will be up for grabs at a major jobs fair to be held in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment event will take place at City College Peterborough in Brook Street on Monday (July 21).

It is being hosted by Peterborough Jobcentre and staff say that there will be at least 75 vacancies available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place from 10am to 1pm and is open to all to attend.

Scores of vacancies will be on offer at a jobs fair in Peterborough on Monday

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in a variety of sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.

He said: “This is a really good opportunity for people searching for work.

"It is a chance for people to pop in and to actually talk to representatives of employers face to face and get a chance to understand what is required and to see what is on offer in the jobs market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions the number of unemployed people in the East of England and Peterborough has rise to 169,000 people for the last three months - up 9,000 on the quarter and up 36,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is 4.8 per cent.

The employers already set to attend the Jobs Fair:

Steadfast Training

Atlas Care

Libertas

Anglian Building Products

Prestige Nursing and Care

Avon

Malc Firth Landscapes

City College

B2W Group

Adecco

We Shrink Bills

Reed Recruitment

NCS

Willmott Dixon

Eco Coach CIC

Lukeman Electrical

Ideal Social Care

Anglian Home Improvement

Helping Hands

Banardos

Cross Keys Homes

Caretech

Mencap

TES Security Services

Papworth Trust – WorkWell

The Bedford College Group

Royal Fleet Auxiliary

BHF