New figures show rising number of Universal Credit claimants in Peterborough

The number of people claiming employment-related Universal Credit in Peterborough has risen by two per cent over 12 months, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data shows there were 7,985 claimants of all ages last month compared to 7,815 in June last year – a rise of 170 people.

The figures have been released by the Department of Work and Pensions and also show the number of claimants aged 50 plus rose by two per cent over the same period to 1,615 from 1,580 – a rise of 35 claimants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the number of claimants aged 18 to 24 years rose by six percent over the same period by 1,350 from 1,275 people – up by 75 people.

Peterborough has seen a rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit over the year, according to new figures

The figures only refer to those people who are expected to be looking for employment.

They do not contain the number of Universal Credit claimants who for health reasons are not expected to be searching for employment.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said that much of the increase in claimant numbers was due to an ongoing national change over of people from other benefits to Universal Credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There are still plenty of vacancies out there but it might entail people learning new skills for certain types of jobs and we are able to help with that.”

The Jobcentre invites employers and partners in to meet with customers, either by attending group information sessions or by interviews on site or at employer’s premises.

It also runs a Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to help people who are ready to start a job but need support to learn the skills and behaviours sought by employers in particular industries.

Placements are also designed to help claimants build confidence to improve their job prospects and enhance their CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lankester said: “During the busy summer season, jobcentres are focused on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies.

“Taking up the opportunity of a summer job can be a stepping stone for jobseekers to build lifelong skills.

"They offer opportunities to gain valuable practical, hands-on work experience, develop essential transferable skills, and potentially even explore different careers.

“Temporary jobs can boost a CV, demonstrating a work history, experience, and willingness to learn, which can be valuable when applying for future roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We also look to engage with that group of people who have health issues that mean they can’t take up employment but can do forms of voluntary work.

"Even though staff do not need to see these people we do like to offer a service for them and it can help if circumstances change and they do want to go into the workplace.”

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said: “We are helping more people into work and putting more money in their pockets.

“But we need to go further.

"Under our plan for change, jobcentres everywhere are changing to end the tick box culture and serve employers and those who need work better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For people in areas with the highest economic inactivity we are funding new work to make sure barriers to employment are removed.

“Alongside this we are fixing the social security system so it helps those who can work into employment.”