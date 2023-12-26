Scores of presents donated to Cambridgeshire Police Christmas campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Christmas gift appeal run by Cambridgeshire Police has been deemed ‘a resounding success.’

The Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with Children’s Social Care to ensure that children in need across Fenland have a present to open this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal ran from 13 November to 10 December, with donations being delivered to Wisbech Police Station, Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, and online deliveries sent directly to Awdry House, Wisbech.

Some of the toys donated to the appeal

The community rallied together and have donated an overwhelming number and variety of gifts to be distributed to the children, including toys, toiletries sets, games, and books for a range of age groups.

Inspector Andy Morris said: “We understand that times continue to be tough for many, but I am so grateful that the community has come together yet again to help the teams and charities who work tirelessly to provide these children with a gift to open.

“My team and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the cause and helped us make these children’s Christmas’ that bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Fairbrass, who works for Children’s Social Care in Cambridgeshire, said: “Every year, the generosity of the community in Fenland exceeds our expectations with the number of donations that we receive for this lovely cause.

“My team have been amazed at the variety and number of gifts we have received.”

Inspector Morris added: “Thank you to the teams who work hard behind the scenes to run this appeal every year, and a big thank you again to everyone who donated a gift.

“From my team and I, Merry Christmas!”