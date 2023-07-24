Scores of jobs will be up for grabs at a careers fair that is taking place on Thursday in Peterborough.

A range of employers will be present at the event which is being held at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street rom 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The event is one of three jobs fairs that have been organised to take place over the summer in Peterborough that are offering some 250 jobs in an array of sectors.

Scores of jobs will be available at a Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall on July 27. Inset, Julia Nix of the Department of Work and Pensions.

Among the companies that have agreed to send representatives are Diligenta, Farsight Security, Avon, The Army, The Institute of Trade and Export and Ambitions Personnel, Staffline, Reed and Anglian Water.

Julia Nix of the East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Improving jobseeker prospects will help to achieve the government’s priority to grow the economy.

"Work Coaches are playing a crucial role to support job seekers develop their full potential by encouraging them to review their skill and abilities, while identifying barriers to starting, or progressing in world of work.

“Importantly, specialist support is available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities, and for parents on Universal Credit, there are now increased childcare payments.

“Locally we are supporting employers fill their vacancies and jobseekers find work via Jobs fairs, the sector -based work academy programme, work experience, mentoring circles and mock interviews."