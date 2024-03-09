Scores of job seekers turn out for Peterborough Jobs Fair
Jobs seekers turned out for a special careers event in Peterborough.
Scores of people attended the Jobs Fair held at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road.
Organisers say the event offered 300 vacancies with representatives of 30 employers in attendance.
They ranged from Prestige Nursing and Care to cosmetics firm Avon and the Prison Service with officers from HMP Whitemoor.
Sean Heppinstall, head of operations at organisers Job Fairs Ltd, said: “With the current job market presenting challenges for both employers and job seekers alike, our Jobs Fair serves as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for individuals to explore diverse job paths and engage directly with HR Managers in-person.
“We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, and this event allows us to connect talented individuals from the local area with actively recruiting employers.”