​Jobs seekers turned out for a special careers event in Peterborough.

​Scores of people attended the Jobs Fair held at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road.

Organisers say the event offered 300 vacancies with representatives of 30 employers in attendance.

Jobs fair at the Weston Homes Stadium, in Peterborough. Top, pison wardens from HMP Whitemoor - Joe Jones, Colin Goodman and Jordan McClagish; below, left, Avon representatives Donna Roberts and Michelle Thomas; below, right, Ugne Masuilyte and Mario Rendaq from Prestige Nursing and Care

They ranged from Prestige Nursing and Care to cosmetics firm Avon and the Prison Service with officers from HMP Whitemoor.

Sean Heppinstall, head of operations at organisers Job Fairs Ltd, said: “With the current job market presenting challenges for both employers and job seekers alike, our Jobs Fair serves as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for individuals to explore diverse job paths and engage directly with HR Managers in-person.