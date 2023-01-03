Milestone was marked by party in the Arcade

Scores of guests helped one of Peterborough’s longest serving retailers celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Customers, friends and family of the founders of the independent retailer, The Oculist, gathered in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade to mark the special occasion.

Founder Gerry Sondh, who has been in optics since 1993 and is a qualified Dispensing Optician, Optometrist and a Glaucoma specialist, said: “We have come a long way in 15 years and I’m extremely proud of where we are today.

"We have worked incredibly hard to build our brand and reputation across the region and ensure we provide a tailored experience for each of our clients.

He added “Some of our customers have been with us since day one and that’s a huge testament to the efforts we go to to deliver excellence in our profession but also our friendly and personable relationship we build.

"I would like to thank my team for their dedication, hard work and loyalty to The Oculist. Here’s to many years ahead of us.”

Mr Sondh has been supported by Manager Rob Gilbert and Dispensing Opticians Hannah Castle, Paul Croft and Optometrist Nina Mehmed and the team have worked together for years to create a seamless experience from start to finish.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “Congratulations to Gerry and the team, they truly deserve every success for now and the future.

"I wish them the best for the coming years and many more celebrations and anniversaries.”

The Oculist is one of the longest serving retailers within the independent business Arcade, and has has built itself up to be a key destination in Peterborough for high-end eyewear and care.

The retailer prides itself on offering a choice of more than 1,000 different frames and sunglasses, with exclusive brands such as Jacques Marie Mage, Theo, Mykita, Lindberg, Kuboraum, FaceaFace and Tom Ford.

Among the changes seen by The Oculists was eight years ago when Westgate Arcade underwent a major revamp, which Mr Sondh described as having ‘surpassed expectations’.

