Scores attend funeral of Peterborough community champion who helped scores of families

Mourners watch funeral of Ranjit Kaur from across the world

Scores of people packed into Peterborough crematorium to pay their final respects to a community champion who helped scores of people across the city after arriving from India.

Friends and family of Ranjit Kaur came together at the crematorium to remember her, following her sad death last week aged 84. Along with those at the service, others watched from across the world via a live stream.

Before the crematorium service, respects to Ranjit were paid at the Sikh Temple, Gurdwara Baba Budha Ji in Royce Road.

Del Singh read the eulogy to his mum at the service, and he was joined by her grandson Ch. Inspector Amerjit Singh QPM and her great grandson Dr Gurdas Singh for the reading.

Ranjit moved to the UK from her home in India with her family in 1952, eventually settling in Peterborough in 1961.

Ranjit opened the first shop in the city owned by an Asian family, and she became well known in a number of communities as she helped those in need, even running a special ‘community chest’ to support families.

She also made a difference across the world, and Del – one of Ranjits five children – described her as ‘the best mum ever.’

He said: “My siblings and I were all blessed to have such an amazing loving mother who always thought of us before she thought of herself and made so many sacrifices over the years.

"A devout Sikh she did a great deal for those well off by feeding the homeless on the streets of India when making her pilgrimages to Sikh Gurdwaras around India.”

Along with five children, Ranjit also had 27 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren.

