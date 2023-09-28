Schools invited to take part in Barnack Fun Run which highlights 'wonderful community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations are underway for the return of the Barnack Primary School Fun Run.

Organisers are hoping to attract lots of runners to the popular 2.5km family event around Barnack to raise much-needed funds for Barnack CofE Primary School.

There will also be a Schools’ Challenge and schools in Peterborough and surrounding areas are being invited to enter their teams.

Barnack Fun Run 2022.

The annual event, which will take place on Saturday 7 October at 2pm has always been one of the highlights of the Barnack village calendar and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help marshal the course.

Organiser Emma Thorp said: “The fun run is a real community event and it’s a great way to bring people together. We are hoping lots of last year’s runners will return again and our school team can’t wait to compete against schools from across the area.

“We also need up to 50 volunteers to marshal the course and help out on the day. The event has been going for almost 20 years and continues to prove what a great tradition of cross country we have at the school and what a wonderful community we are part of. “

Entries are now open via https://www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack/

Details of the route will be available on the school website and in the Barnack Fun Run Facebook page.

There will be road closures and limited movement on some roads in Barnack between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the day but all affected residents will receive a letter through their door with specific details.