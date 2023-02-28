School teachers’ strikes 2023: The Peterborough schools open and closed on the latest day of strikes
Peterborough City Council’s full list of the schools that are open, partially open, and closed in Peterborough on March 1
School teachers are striking over pay and conditions again on March 1 - the second of four walkouts in February and March this year announced by the National Education Union (NEU).
An estimated 200,000 teachers in England and Wales are set to take part in industrial action across three days of strikes this week - with NEU teachers in Peterborough, the Eastern region, East Midlands and West Midlands striking on Wednesday.
Peterborough’s NEU teachers are expected to follow in the footsteps of teachers in the north of England, who went on strike on Tuesday (February 28).
More walkouts in Wales and the south of England are due to take place on Thursday (March 2).
The NEU – the UK’s largest union with 450,000 members - has said its teachers will round-off the current wave of strike action with two days’ of walkouts across England and Wales on March 15 and 16.
It means some schools in Peterborough are set to either close or only be partially open to selected classes, year groups, or children.
Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Schools are again anticipating significant disruption. Even schools which are fully open will see some disruption to the curriculum.
"We will be collating information on which schools are closed or partially closed and updating our website regularly.
“Headteachers are writing to parents to allow them to make decisions. In the case of full closure, schools are being encouraged to support vulnerable children and critical worker children, although capacity is likely to be limited.”
Which schools in Peterborough are affected?
Here is Peterborough City Council’s full list of Peterborough schools which are either open, partially open (open to selected classes/year groups), open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children, or closed:
All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School: Open
Arthur Mellows Village College: Awaiting confirmation
Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School: Open
Bishop Creighton Primary School: Open
Braybrook Primary School Partially: Open
Brewster Avenue Infant School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Castor CofE Primary School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Caverstede Nursery: Open
City of Peterborough Academy: Partially Open
Discovery Primary School: Partially Open
Dogsthorpe Academy: Partially Open
Dogsthorpe Infant School: Open
Eye CofE Primary School: Open
Eyrescroft Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Fulbridge Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Gladstone Primary Academy: Partially Open
GPUTC: Partially Open
Gunthorpe Primary School: Partially Open
Hampton College: Partially Open
Hampton College Primary: Open
Hampton Gardens: Partially Open
Hampton Hargate Primary School: Partially Open
Hampton Lakes Primary School: Partially Open
Hampton Vale Primary Academy: Partially Open
Heltwate School: Awaiting confirmation
Heritage Park Primary School: Partially Open
Highlees Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Jack Hunt: Partially Open
John Clare Primary School: Open
Ken Stimpson: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Leighton Primary School: Open
Lime Academy Abbotsmede: Open
Lime Academy Orton: Awaiting confirmation
Lime Academy Parnwell: Open
Lime Academy Watergall: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Longthorpe Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Manor Drive Primary: Open
Manor Drive Secondary: Open
Marshfields: Open
Medeshamstede Academy: Awaiting confirmation
Middleton Primary: Open
Nene Park Academy: Partially Open
Nene Valley Primary School: Partially Open
Nenegate: Partially Open
Newark Hill Academy: Awaiting confirmation
Newborough CofE Primary School: Partially Open
Northborough Primary School: Open
Norwood Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Oakdale Primary School: Open
Old Fletton Primary School : Awaiting confirmation
Ormiston Bushfield Academy: Partially Open
Ormiston Meadows Academy: Open
Orton Wistow Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Paston Ridings Primary School: Partially Open
Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School: Open
Richard Barnes Academy: Open
Queen Katherine Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Queen's Drive Infant School: Partially Open
Ravensthorpe Primary School: Partially Open
Sacred Heart RC Primary School: Partially Open
Southfields Primary School: Partially Open
St Augustine's CofE Junior School: Awaiting confirmation
St Botolph's Church of England Primary School: Partially Open
St John Fisher: Partially Open
St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary: Partially Open
St John's Church School: Partially Open
St Michael's Church School: Open
St Thomas More RC Primary School: Open
Stanground Academy: Awaiting confirmation
Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
The Beeches Primary School: Partially Open
The Duke of Bedford Primary School: Open
The King's School Junior: Awaiting confirmation
The King's School (the Cathedral School): Partially Open
Thomas Deacon Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Thomas Deacon Academy Junior: Open
Thorpe Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Welbourne Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Welland Academy: Partially Open
Werrington Primary School : Awaiting confirmation
West Town Primary School : Partially Open
William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School: Partially Open
Winyates Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Wittering Primary School: Awaiting confirmation
Woodston Primary School: Partially Open