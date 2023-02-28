School teachers are striking over pay and conditions again on March 1 - the second of four walkouts in February and March this year announced by the National Education Union (NEU).

An estimated 200,000 teachers in England and Wales are set to take part in industrial action across three days of strikes this week - with NEU teachers in Peterborough, the Eastern region, East Midlands and West Midlands striking on Wednesday.

Peterborough’s NEU teachers are expected to follow in the footsteps of teachers in the north of England, who went on strike on Tuesday (February 28).

Teachers on strike on the picket line at Jack Hunt School, Peterborough, on February 1, 2023.

More walkouts in Wales and the south of England are due to take place on Thursday (March 2).

The NEU – the UK’s largest union with 450,000 members - has said its teachers will round-off the current wave of strike action with two days’ of walkouts across England and Wales on March 15 and 16.

It means some schools in Peterborough are set to either close or only be partially open to selected classes, year groups, or children.

Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Schools are again anticipating significant disruption. Even schools which are fully open will see some disruption to the curriculum.

"We will be collating information on which schools are closed or partially closed and updating our website regularly.

“Headteachers are writing to parents to allow them to make decisions. In the case of full closure, schools are being encouraged to support vulnerable children and critical worker children, although capacity is likely to be limited.”

Which schools in Peterborough are affected?

Here is Peterborough City Council’s full list of Peterborough schools which are either open, partially open (open to selected classes/year groups), open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children, or closed:

All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School: Open

Arthur Mellows Village College: Awaiting confirmation

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School: Open

Bishop Creighton Primary School: Open

Braybrook Primary School Partially: Open

Brewster Avenue Infant School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Castor CofE Primary School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Caverstede Nursery: Open

City of Peterborough Academy: Partially Open

Discovery Primary School: Partially Open

Dogsthorpe Academy: Partially Open

Dogsthorpe Infant School: Open

Eye CofE Primary School: Open

Eyrescroft Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Fulbridge Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Gladstone Primary Academy: Partially Open

GPUTC: Partially Open

Gunthorpe Primary School: Partially Open

Hampton College: Partially Open

Hampton College Primary: Open

Hampton Gardens: Partially Open

Hampton Hargate Primary School: Partially Open

Hampton Lakes Primary School: Partially Open

Hampton Vale Primary Academy: Partially Open

Heltwate School: Awaiting confirmation

Heritage Park Primary School: Partially Open

Highlees Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Jack Hunt: Partially Open

John Clare Primary School: Open

Ken Stimpson: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Leighton Primary School: Open

Lime Academy Abbotsmede: Open

Lime Academy Orton: Awaiting confirmation

Lime Academy Parnwell: Open

Lime Academy Watergall: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Longthorpe Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Manor Drive Primary: Open

Manor Drive Secondary: Open

Marshfields: Open

Medeshamstede Academy: Awaiting confirmation

Middleton Primary: Open

Nene Park Academy: Partially Open

Nene Valley Primary School: Partially Open

Nenegate: Partially Open

Newark Hill Academy: Awaiting confirmation

Newborough CofE Primary School: Partially Open

Northborough Primary School: Open

Norwood Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Oakdale Primary School: Open

Old Fletton Primary School : Awaiting confirmation

Ormiston Bushfield Academy: Partially Open

Ormiston Meadows Academy: Open

Orton Wistow Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Paston Ridings Primary School: Partially Open

Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School: Open

Richard Barnes Academy: Open

Queen Katherine Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Queen's Drive Infant School: Partially Open

Ravensthorpe Primary School: Partially Open

Sacred Heart RC Primary School: Partially Open

Southfields Primary School: Partially Open

St Augustine's CofE Junior School: Awaiting confirmation

St Botolph's Church of England Primary School: Partially Open

St John Fisher: Partially Open

St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary: Partially Open

St John's Church School: Partially Open

St Michael's Church School: Open

St Thomas More RC Primary School: Open

Stanground Academy: Awaiting confirmation

Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

The Beeches Primary School: Partially Open

The Duke of Bedford Primary School: Open

The King's School Junior: Awaiting confirmation

The King's School (the Cathedral School): Partially Open

Thomas Deacon Academy: Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Thomas Deacon Academy Junior: Open

Thorpe Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Welbourne Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Welland Academy: Partially Open

Werrington Primary School : Awaiting confirmation

West Town Primary School : Partially Open

William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School: Partially Open

Winyates Primary School: Awaiting confirmation

Wittering Primary School: Awaiting confirmation