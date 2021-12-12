School garden gets a makeover with help from agricultural society

Creating the willow dens at Nassington Primary

Anna Stockley, who runs the gardening club at Nassington Primary School with 15 members from across all years of the school alongside her colleague Therese Cope, said: “The school garden had some beautiful non-living willow dens and tunnels made years ago. The old willow had perished but the metal frames were still there, so we decided to remake them as living structures with the help of Kids Country.

“The gardening club has helped weave the tunnel, with the hope that these now living structures will grow and become a wonderful, leafy place to play and think. Our gardening club will also help with the watering and upkeep of the domes. ”

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager at Kids Country, said: “We are always pleased to help schools engage children with outdoor activities surrounding food, farming and the environment. We think these new living willow structures look great. We can’t wait to see how they grow and think they are a great addition.”

