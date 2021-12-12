School garden gets a makeover with help from agricultural society
The school garden at Nassington Primary School, near Peterborough, has had a makeover thanks to the school gardening club and willow whips donated by Kids Country, the East of England Agricultural Society’s education initiative.
Anna Stockley, who runs the gardening club at Nassington Primary School with 15 members from across all years of the school alongside her colleague Therese Cope, said: “The school garden had some beautiful non-living willow dens and tunnels made years ago. The old willow had perished but the metal frames were still there, so we decided to remake them as living structures with the help of Kids Country.
“The gardening club has helped weave the tunnel, with the hope that these now living structures will grow and become a wonderful, leafy place to play and think. Our gardening club will also help with the watering and upkeep of the domes. ”
Sandra Lauridsen, education manager at Kids Country, said: “We are always pleased to help schools engage children with outdoor activities surrounding food, farming and the environment. We think these new living willow structures look great. We can’t wait to see how they grow and think they are a great addition.”
If your primary school needs help achieving a specific outdoor learning outcome, or you would like to attend one of the events for 2022, go to the Kids Country website: kids-country.co.uk .