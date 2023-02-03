School addresses videos of staff filmed by Peterborough student - and taking matter 'incredibly seriously'
A Peterborough school has spoken out after teaching staff were filmed allegedly having inappropriate conversations before the start of an online lesson
City of Peterborough Academy, in Reeves Way, said it is "aware" of the videos involving members of staff, which were posted on social media on Thursday (January 2), and is taking the matter "incredibly seriously".
The videos, which were recorded by a student who was in the online classroom before the start of a lesson, have now been widely circulated on social media.
A spokesperson for City of Peterborough Academy said on Friday (January 3): “We are aware of this matter and are taking it incredibly seriously, and in line with our robust policies and procedures, are working closely alongside the Trust to address this as quickly and effectively as possible.
"We hold ourselves to the highest behavioural and safeguarding standards however, as this process is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
The school said while the online lesson was recorded, the conversation occurred prior to the lesson starting and those involved were not aware that others were privy to the conversation.
The school said an established process is being followed to determine the appropriate action and in the interest of the wellbeing of pupils and staff, it is not appropriate for it to comment on the identities of those involved.