City of Peterborough Academy, in Reeves Way

City of Peterborough Academy, in Reeves Way, said it is "aware" of the videos involving members of staff, which were posted on social media on Thursday (January 2), and is taking the matter "incredibly seriously".

The videos, which were recorded by a student who was in the online classroom before the start of a lesson, have now been widely circulated on social media.

A spokesperson for City of Peterborough Academy said on Friday (January 3): “We are aware of this matter and are taking it incredibly seriously, and in line with our robust policies and procedures, are working closely alongside the Trust to address this as quickly and effectively as possible.

"We hold ourselves to the highest behavioural and safeguarding standards however, as this process is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The school said while the online lesson was recorded, the conversation occurred prior to the lesson starting and those involved were not aware that others were privy to the conversation.