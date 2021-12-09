Sawtry’s Santa 5k run raises hundreds for village charity.

For the third year running, the Santa Run has been a huge Christmas hit. Organised by the Sawtry Walk To Run club, villagers were invited to join the 5k run around the village for CARESCO charity.

CARESCO is a charity that provides clubs, activities and services for the community. Based in the village of Sawtry they also support Stilton, Alconbury and other nearby villages. Chair of the running club, Nona Bowkis was proud of every Santa who despite the wet weather ran with smiles on their faces. She said: “It’s out third Santa run and we invited villagers to join us to raise money for CARESCO. We have a limit of around 100 Santas and we run a 5k loop around the village.

“It was marshalled and we had walkers, runners and joggers doing the 5k all in Santa suits.” The group charged £10 entry fee which included the jolly red Santa suit and some festive running fuel: mulled wine, mince pies, hot chocolates and sausage rolls.

She said: “We raised £380.95 and next year post Covid we hope to be back up to 100 Santas again. It was a really fun morning and the children loved watching all the Santas running around and our squirrel mascot who marshalled the event. It was very festive with lots of happy Santas despite the slight rain. Santas loved it and many have already said they will be back next year. The mulled wine and hot chocolate with marshmallows, which were donated by Tesco were very much appreciated to help keep warm after.” The winner this year and a new Santa run record holder was Martin Randall who crossed the line in 20.27 and the fastest woman was Katy Baker-Davis in 24.58.

1. The Squirrel mascot was ready to marshall the Santa's on their journey Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Number one Santa this year was Martin Randall, setting a new SR. (Santa Record) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Dozens of Santa's ran, jogged and walked the 5k for CARESCO Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Some delicious treats were donated by Tesco for Santa to refuel. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales