Sausage and Cider Festival brings food, drink and live music to Peterborough Embankment

A celebration of all things sausage and cider came to Peterborough this weekend – as the Embankment hosted the Sausage and Cider Festival 2022.

After a successful 2021, with the food and drink event visiting indoor venues across the UK, the Sausage and Cider Festival expanded to outdoor venues this summer – coming to Peterborough’s Embankment on Saturday (July 30).

Over 20 varieties of cider, including a range of traditional craft ciders as well as some more well-known favourites, and over 15 sausage flavours were on offer from bars and food stands throughout the day.

There was also live music from local bands and tribute acts, as well as on-stage entertainment in the form of eating competitions – with things heating up with chilli eating challenges.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best pictures from the day.

1. Sausage and Cider Festival on the Embankment Sausage and Cider Festival on the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

