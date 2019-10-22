Santa Claus to switch on Peterborough’s Christmas lights

Santa Claus will arrive in Peterborough to switch on the city’s Christmas lights next month.

The much-anticipated event takes place on Friday, November 15 in Cathedral Square and features an array of exciting activities.

Peterborough will have a real Christmas tree this year

Crowds will also get to see Peterborough’s new 40 foot Spruce Christmas tree, which will be colourfully lit up as part of the switch-on. It will be the first time since 2014 that the city has had a traditional Christmas tree in Cathedral Square.

Jack Allen, from the New Theatre in Peterborough, which is supporting the tree, said: “We are delighted to have helped get a real tree back into the heart of the city. The switch-on will be the first opportunity to see it all lit up, which will be a spectacular sight and sure to get everyone into the festive spirit!”

Hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s Breakfast Show presenter Kev Lawrence and producer Andy Lake, the entertainment gets under way from 3pm and lasts until 8pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm. As the event coincides with Children In Need night, Pudsey Bear will also be making a special appearance.

An exciting line up of local groups will get guests into the festive spirit by performing an assortment of Christmas classics.

There will be performances by multi-award winning Cambridge band 4th Labyrinth, the Urban Dance Academy, Peterborough Cathedral Choir led by Tansy Castledine, Peterborough Voices led by Will Prideaux, Lucy’s Pop Choir and panto stars from the Cresset, Key and New Theatres will put on a show.

This year’s switch on is being supported by Vodafone, whose Gigafast Broadband is bringing some of the faster broadband speeds in the UK, straight to homes and businesses across Peterborough.

Father Christmas will kindly take time out from his busy festive preparations to switch on the lights along with city Mayor Councillor Gul Nawaz and Peterborough City Council Leader Councillor John Holdich.

The switch-on will be followed by a burst of fireworks to light up the night sky.

Meanwhile, a Christmas Market will be on the Cathedral Green the day of the lights switch-on and running right through until December 28.

The market also opens on Bridge Street and Long Causeway on November 17 and Cathedral Square on the November 26.

As part of the event, the Guildhall will be turned into a cool Ice Bar, while youngsters can enjoy a trip to Santa’s Grotto, carousel rides and other fun and games.

The market will be open daily from 10am until late and will include more than 100 food, drink and stalls selling festive food, drinks and goods from all over the world.

Carol singing, reindeer and santa runs are also planned. Updates will be published in due course.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “This year’s event includes entertainment for all the family which I hope will encourage lots of young people into the city centre. As well as enjoying the big switch-on, you can take the chance to do some Christmas shopping and enjoy the many restaurants that Peterborough has to offer.

“Working in partnership with Vodafone means we are able to offer an event packed with fantastic entertainment and plenty of festive sparkle.”