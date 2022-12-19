Abby Heslin and Gaby Sharman volunteers on the Peterborough Lions Christmas sleigh.

Peterborough Lions Club has begun its Christmas fundraising efforts with its Santa sleigh.

The popular sleigh will be making its way through the streets of the city to raise money for the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital and to help with the running costs of a community minibus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charitable causes have been selected by Club President Bill Peacock.

The sleigh will provide the chance to meet Santa between 6pm and pm on the following dates:

December 19- Orton WistowDecember 21- StangroundDecember 23- Orton Waterville

December 24- Bretton Sainsbury’s

Advertisement Hide Ad