Santa arrives in Peterborough on Lions float
Santa is coming to town!
Peterborough Lions Club has begun its Christmas fundraising efforts with its Santa sleigh.
The popular sleigh will be making its way through the streets of the city to raise money for the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital and to help with the running costs of a community minibus.
The charitable causes have been selected by Club President Bill Peacock.
The sleigh will provide the chance to meet Santa between 6pm and pm on the following dates:
December 19- Orton WistowDecember 21- StangroundDecember 23- Orton Waterville
December 24- Bretton Sainsbury’s
The sleigh forms one the club’s major fundraising opportunities for good causes along with its popular quiz sheets.