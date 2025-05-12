Sale success for £1.5 million office at gateway to Peterborough Station Quarter

New era for landmark building

A prominent office at the western gateway to Peterborough has been sold after going on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.

Property experts say the sale of the two-storey property was boosted by the closeness of the office at 35 Thorpe Road to the planned second entrance to the city’s railway station which forms part of the plans for the £65 million Station Quarter development.

The landmark office has been sold by Eddisons on behalf of a private client after the freehold was marketed for sale at the end of last year for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

The freehold 10,777 square feet detached office, which sits on a site of over half an acre, was offered for sale with vacant possession after the tenant, legal firm Hunt & Coombs Solicitors, relocated to new premises.

Julian Welch, who led Eddisons’ agency on the sale on behalf of the client, said there had been ‘very serious and competitive’ interest from the outset with about 30 viewings conducted on the office property before the sale to a private purchaser concluded recently.

He said: “It’s a substantial office property which ticks a lot of boxes for occupiers.

"It’s a central yet accessible location.

"It has its own parking yet it is directly opposite the railway station.

“We always knew it was a property whose appeal was set to gain from the kind of commercial profile that the proposed Peterborough Station Quarter development is looking to unlock.”