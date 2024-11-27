£1.5 million offices at gateway to Peterborough Station Quarter go up for sale

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Office block offered for sale or rent

​​A two storey office block that occupies a ‘coveted’ position at an entrance to what will become Peterborough’s Station Quarter has just gone on the market.

The £1.5 million-valued 10,977 square feet office at 35 Thorpe Road stands opposite what will be a second entrance to Peterborough Train Station, south of Crescent Bridge, off Loverose Way, under the £65 million Station Quarter plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Station Quarter proposals, which have secured £48 million of Government Levelling Up funds involve a revamp of the rail station to create a double-sided station with a second or western entrance from Thorpe Road.

This image shows the planned layout for Peterborough's Station Quarter with a second or western entrance to Peterborough Train Station to the right of the image. Inset, the offices at 35 Thorpe Road which are up for sale.This image shows the planned layout for Peterborough's Station Quarter with a second or western entrance to Peterborough Train Station to the right of the image. Inset, the offices at 35 Thorpe Road which are up for sale.
This image shows the planned layout for Peterborough's Station Quarter with a second or western entrance to Peterborough Train Station to the right of the image. Inset, the offices at 35 Thorpe Road which are up for sale.

The development vision also includes a transformation of the land around the station, which it is hoped will attract a raft of new job-creating businesses and retailers.

Construction should start next year with completion by March 2026.

Julian Welch, a director of commercial property specialists Eddisons, said: “This is a much-prized location already but looks set to be an even more coveted position when the Station Quarter is established.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New images reveal how Peterborough's £65 million Station Quarter will appear
35 Thorpe Road Peterborough - office property to let or for sale - Eddisons Peterborough - November 202435 Thorpe Road Peterborough - office property to let or for sale - Eddisons Peterborough - November 2024
35 Thorpe Road Peterborough - office property to let or for sale - Eddisons Peterborough - November 2024

“It’s a property whose appeal can only gain from being at the gateway of the kind of commercial profile for Peterborough that the proposed Station Quarter development is looking to unlock.

He added: “It’s a substantial office property which ticks a lot of boxes already for occupiers.

"It’s a central, yet accessible, location. It’s got its own parking, yet is right opposite the railway station with the bus station just minutes walk away too.

“While currently used as offices, the property also has potential for a range of alternative uses, subject to any planning consents that might be required.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This image shows the layout of the proposed Station Quarter in Peterborough and the second or western entrance marked as number 2.This image shows the layout of the proposed Station Quarter in Peterborough and the second or western entrance marked as number 2.
This image shows the layout of the proposed Station Quarter in Peterborough and the second or western entrance marked as number 2.

The offices are currently occupied by Hunt & Coombs Solicitors which is relocating to new offices in Peterborough.

The building is being offered with vacant possession either to let on a new lease at a quoting rent of £145,000 per year or for freehold sale at offers in excess of £1.5 million.

The office accommodation is a mix of open plan and cellular layouts, with meeting rooms, storage, kitchens and cloakrooms with parking for 42 vehicles.

Related topics:Peterborough Station QuarterProperty
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice